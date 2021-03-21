Advertisement

Johnson says he doesn’t regret comments made on radio show, some lawmakers call for his resignation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is receiving criticism for comments he made on The Joe Pags Show last week about the January sixth attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

“Had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA protestors, I might have been a little concerned,” said Johnson while on the show. CLICK HERE to listen to the podcast.

RELATED: Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol

Some say his comments were racist, and some Democrats are now asking him to resign.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, Senator Johnson said he doesn’t regret his comments, claiming what he said “has nothing to do with race, it has everything to do with riots.”

Senator Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he made the comment because of the violence and property damage that followed last summer’s protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

RELATED: Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

“Of course a racist is going to say he’s not racist. The fact that he’s defending his comment and playing the victim shows that he is who he is,” said State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee).

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) also said Sunday morning that she is horrified by his comments, calling them “shameful”.

At this time, Johnson hasn’t formally announced if he will seek re-election next year in the U.S. Senate.

However, as Action 2 News previously reported, he did say he has ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor.

RELATED: INTERVIEW: Will Ron Johnson run again?

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people

Latest News

Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Millions with preexisting conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Rain Totals through early Wednesday morning will be in the 0.05 to 1.00 inch range. Additional...
A Rainy Middle and End to this Week
A bipartisan bill passed in the Wisconsin assembly would allow hairstylists to braid natural...
Assembly passes bill allowing natural hair braiding without license
Breaking braiding barriers
Breaking braiding barriers
‘I don’t have to rely on anybody’: Custom-made wheelchair gives U.S. Army veteran new level of...
‘I don’t have to rely on anybody’: Custom-made wheelchair gives U.S. Army veteran new level of freedom