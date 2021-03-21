Local Asian-American community grieves victims of Atlanta shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Asian-American community is calling for an end to the hate they say they increasingly face, after shootings at three Atlanta spas left eight people dead, including six Asian-American women.

The shootings have not been officially ruled a hate crime. However, during a Saturday night candlelight vigil held by Freedom, Inc., the local Asian community said the crimes feel racially motivated.

“This was an act of racial terrorism,” said State Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison).

During the vigil, people expressed their grief and feelings of “overwhelming fear” at what they say is a string of racially motivated crimes against their community, incidents that have increased in frequency during the pandemic.

“I’ve been hurting a lot this week,” said UW-Madison student Juliet Chang.

Another UW student, Manola Inthavong, said she fears what happened in Atlanta will not be the last act of violence.

“It just felt so scary to imagine that no matter how long I’m going to be here, I’m always going to be treated differently,” Inthavong said.

Inthavong and others said the fact the majority of victims were specifically Asian-American women was particularly painful.

“My aunts, my mother, so many of my friends’ moms and aunts and everything, they are all people who could have well been those people that were killed,” Inthavong explained.

State Rep. Francesca Hong emphasized the victims were working, explaining many Asian women have experienced workplace discrimination, especially in the service sector.

“Asian women in particular, Asian working women in particular are often vulnerable,” she said.

For some, Saturday’s vigil provided a space where they felt at home.

“Hearing the elders speak, it’s like hearing my grandmother speak, it’s like being with my aunts, with my mother,” Chang explained.

They hope to see more people of all races speak up for the Asian-American community.

“The violence will continue if we don’t name it and address it as soon as we can,” Hong said.

The arraignment of the suspect in the Atlanta shootings was cancelled this week, fueling more questions about the investigation. Federal investigators and local authorities have not found clear evidence the incident was a hate crime, but they said they are not completely ruling it out.

