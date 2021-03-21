Meriter & nurses union praise deal averting a potential pandemic strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New details are emerging about the new deal between UnityPoint Health-Meriter and its nurses as both sides praise the proposal which allows them to avoid a potential strike during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union that represents the nurses, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, described the contract as “groundbreaking” for the elements that offer its members a chance to recover after the year-long fight against coronavirus.

“After a grueling year, we stood up for each other, and for hospital workers across Madison, to get the paid time we need to heal, and to be fully valued for our essential work,” PACU nurse Reno Gatton said.

Reacting to the nurses’ Saturday votes that ratified the tentative agreement, Meriter officials too praised the arrangement, with Chief Nursing Executive Sherry Casali saying they were “extremely pleased with this outcome.”

“Our nurses are our lifeblood, and we’ve always been committed to supporting them. This new contract only furthers that promise,” she continued.

In a statement, the union said it hoped the contract will serve as a template for upcoming negotiations with other hospitals in Wisconsin.

“This is not only about taking a stand for Meriter nurses, but also for all our colleagues throughout the hospital, and all healthcare workers and essential workers through our state and country who have sacrificed so much over the past year,” NICO nurse Suzi Kossel added. Both Gatton and Kossel served on the negotiating committee.

The agreement’s specifics were not released Sunday morning. However, both sides were quick in the respective statements to highlight portions of the contract. As part of the deal, SEIU plans to drop its charge filed with the National Labor Relations Board that Meriter officials had “harassed and threatened” it nurses; an allegation the hospital called “untrue and surprising.”

The new contract means its nurses will receive above-market raises to what the Meriter officials have maintained “is already one of the highest paid nurse workforces in Wisconsin.” The specific number was not revealed. In prior statements regarding its offers to nurses, the hospital had put the number between 3.5 and 4% annually.

Additionally, according to the union, nurses will receive greater shift pay when they work extra hours or are called in on short notice. It added the higher pay will help the hospital attract more nurses and keep them from leaving and potentially put an end to nursing shortages.

The contract will also increase the amount of time-off allotted to nurses. The SEIU stated they will get up to 60 extra hours this year to help them “rest, recover, and heal” from the stresses of working through the pandemic.

The union also pointed out the contract will give its nurses greater input in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in any future health emergencies.

Meriter noted these changes come on top of the benefits, including full health and dental insurance, childcare programs, and free access to mental health support, that the health system already offers. It did not indicate what changes, if any, may come to these or other extant benefits.

“The past few weeks have been extremely stressful for everyone at Meriter and many in the community,” Casali said. “We are committed to moving forward under the contract, as one strong Meriter team, to do what we do best: provide high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and community.”

The SEIU represents more than 800 nurses at Meriter. While the union did not offer the results of the vote, it did indicate the new contract was approved overwhelmingly.

