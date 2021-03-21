Advertisement

Minneapolis police review force used in homeless camp clash

Minneapolis Police Department
Minneapolis Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minneapolis police department is reviewing use of force by its officers after their attempt to clear out a homeless encampment led to a violent clash between officers and civilians who tried to stop them.

Police say five people were arrested and five officers sustained minor injuries Thursday.

A fight broke out between officers and civilians who shoved back and forth.

The group MNUprising shared a video on Twitter that appeared to show an officer trying to restrain a person by kneeling on that person’s neck or upper back.

The clash came as a jury is being seated for the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes last May.

