QAnon backer accused of firing paintball rounds at soldiers

(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a QAnon supporter arrested Friday for allegedly firing paintball rounds at two reservists in a Milwaukee suburb recently traveled to Washington, D.C. and promised violence there.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Ian Alan Olson of Nashotah, drove a car spray-painted with QAnon slogans to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee on March 15 and shouted, “This is for America.” He then fired two or three paintball rounds at the soldiers before his rifle jammed. The shots missed.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Olson allegedly told intake staff at the Waukesha County Jail that he had failed to deliver his message in Washington and would “cause mass casualty” if he were released.

