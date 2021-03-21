Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: Do you need documentation to prove you have a pre-existing condition?

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about eligibility paperwork.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about eligibility paperwork. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Answer: No.

Health officials say vaccinators will not be asking people to verify their pre-existing condition using medical records once they become eligible on March 22nd.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says it’s more of an honor code system.

“This is not about policing,” said Willems Van Dijk. “This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simple and easiest way possible.”

DHS says some vaccinators may ask individuals to sign a form attesting they do have a pre-existing medical condition but no other paperwork will be necessary.

To view the list of those conditions that qualify, click HERE.

