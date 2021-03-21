VACCINE Q&A: Has anyone who has received the vaccination gotten the virus?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Has anyone who has received the vaccination gotten the virus?

Dr. Jeff Pothof says even with the most effective vaccines, there is always a chance that someone who has gotten vaccinated can still get the virus.

“There are people who get fully vaccinated but their immune systems didn’t make the appropriate response and they can get infected with COVID-19,” said Pothof. “It’s not common, but every once in awhile you’ll have a case.”

He says that when this happens health officials follow-up on the positive COVID-19 case with the CDC.

“We send that person’s viral sample to get genetically sequenced to make sure that wasn’t actually a new variant that defeated the vaccine,” said Potfof. “To my knowledge, we haven’t found that yet.

