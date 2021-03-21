Warm and windy Sunday; Rain returns this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! Sunday is going to be warm and windy day. The only downfall of the day will be the elevated fire risk. The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity and gusty south winds will lead to an elevated fire risk. Any fire that develops Sunday afternoon could quickly spread. Avoid outdoor burning or any activities that could cause sparks or lead to a fire. The fire risk will go down for the start of the workweek as rain chances increase.

Elevated Wildfire Risk - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s across the area Sunday morning. Temperatures are about 5 to 15 degrees warmer this morning than compared to Saturday morning. There is a south wind at 5 to 15 mph, so wind chills are in the 20s in some spots. Sunday morning is mostly clear and quiet. The weather should not impact anyone traveling.

Sunday afternoon will be warm and windy. High temperatures will be near or just above 60 degrees. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is 45 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 45 mph. The strongest wind gusts will develop west of Madison towards the Mississippi River. Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid to high level clouds increasing throughout the day.

Sunday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and not very cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s, which is well above average for this time of year. Lows Sunday night into Monday will be near the average high for this time of year. A mostly cloudy sky and a south wind around 15 mph will prevent temperatures from tumbling too far.

Despite a mostly cloudy and a chance of rain, Monday will be another mild day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Places northwest of Madison towards La Crosse will have the best chance of rain on Monday. A cold front will stall out just northwest of the area on Monday and bring in a chance of rain. Not everyone will see rain on Monday. Monday will not be nearly as windy. Expect a south wind at 5-10 mph.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

Everyone will see rain on Tuesday. Tuesday is looking like a washout from this distance. Widespread rain with a few storms will develop across the area Tuesday morning and continue through Tuesday night. Decent rain chances will continue into Wednesday too. Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.5 to 1.0″. Locally higher amounts will be possible west of Madison towards the Mississippi River. This is going to be some much-needed rain considering Madison has only recorded 2.58″ of precipitation this year. Madison should be closer to 4″ of precipitation by this time of year. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the 50s.

Rainfall Forecast Monday - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Update - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The only day this week without at least a slight chance of rain is Thursday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

Slight rain chances will return Friday and continue into next weekend. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be near 50 degrees.

