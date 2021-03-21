Advertisement

Wet Week Ahead

Mild Temperatures Remain
Max Wind Gusts Sunday
Max Wind Gusts Sunday(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active spring weather returns this week with daily chances of wet weather. A cold front approaches from the west tonight. That frontal boundary stalls out through the area Monday with scattered showers developing. Rain chances increase and become likely Monday night as an area of low pressure approaches and rides up that stalled out boundary. Periods of showers and storms are likely Tuesday with breezy conditions. The wet weather will taper off on Wednesday as gusty winds remain. Temperatures will be mild and into the 50s for highs and overnight lows into the 40s.

As one system moves away, another one will approach. Scattered showers Thursday will become likely again by Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs into the 40s and overnight lows into the 20s. Depending on the timing, a wintry mix will be possible at times. Lingering shower chances possible into the weekend as temperatures rebound closer to 50 degrees.

Rain totals for the week could be a half to one inch with locally higher amounts possible where thunderstorms develop.

