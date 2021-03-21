WMO Hurricane Committee ends the use of Greek alphabet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching. It begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. June 1 is less than 75 days away.

Here is the list of names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

2021 Tropical Cyclone Names (WMTV NBC15)

If more than 21 named storms form this year, then there will be a change to the name of the 22nd named stormed. The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee has decided to no longer name storms after letters of the Greek alphabet.

The WMO’s Hurricane Committee stated the Greek alphabet can create distractions from the forecast of the storm and its impacts.

The Greek alphabet can also lead to confusion when some of the letters are translated into different languages. The pronunciation of several of the Greek letters are similar and occur in succession.

For the second time in 15 years, the annual name list was exhausted in 2020, which is why the Greek alphabet was used.

The WMO’ Hurricane Committee agreed a supplemental list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names will be used in lieu of the Greek alphabet. The list of names can be seen below. Just like the standard list, the supplemental list will use a list of names from A-Z, which will exclude Q, U, X, Y, and Z.

Supplemental Tropical Cyclone Names (WMTV NBC15)

The WMO’s Hurricane Committee also decided to retire Dorian (2019), Laura (2020), Eta (2020), and Iota (2020).

Dorian was a category 5 hurricane and the strongest hurricane to hit the northwestern Bahamas in modern history. Dorian caused an estimated $3.4 billion in damage.

Laura was was category 4 hurricane that made landfall near Cameron Louisiana. Laura was responsible for 47 direct deaths in the United States and Hispaniola and caused more than $19 billion in damage.

Hurricane Eta and Iota both made landfall less than two weeks apart in the same area of Nicaraguan coast in November 2020. The hurricanes are responsible for at least 272 fatalities and caused more than $9 billion in damage.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.