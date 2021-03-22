Advertisement

15-year-old stabbed during fight at East Towne Mall

Another 16-year-old was injured.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Friday evening at East Towne Mall during a confrontation that also wounded another teen, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

In its initial report Monday, the department stated the stabbing occurred around 6:13 p.m. during a physical confrontation between two groups inside the mall. It did not indicate how many people were involved.

The report did not indicate how badly the teen was injured; however, it described the wounds as non-life threatening. The 16-year-old who was hurt was not stabbed, but suffered a minor injury during the fight, police explained.

A different 15-year-old was arrested and taken to the Dane Co. Juvenile Reception Center, where he was booked for two counts of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting. An 18-year-old was also taken into custody and is accused of resisting.

None of their names were released by police.

