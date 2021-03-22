A Rainy Middle and End to this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure is drifting off to the east of here today. Clouds have filled in overnight as southerly wind is beginning to bring in increased low-level moisture. Highs today will be well above average at around 60 degrees with southerly wind at 5-10 mph.

A big area of low pressure is developing to the south of here in the Texas Panhandle region. This low will move northward into the Plains over the next 24 hours. It will then set its sights on the state of Wisconsin, passing direct over us Tuesday night.

Rain will become likely on Tuesday and Tuesday night. A few scattered thunderstorms will also be possible during this period. Rain totals will be in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch range through Wednesday morning.

Rain Totals through early Wednesday morning will be in the 0.05 to 1.00 inch range. Additional rainfall will be seen on and off through the end of the week. (wmtv weather)

More showers and even a few snow showers will be possible late in the week. Cooler temperatures can be anticipated as well with lows dipping below freezing both Thursday and Friday nights.

