Antetokounmpo won’t play Monday night due to knee sprain

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Washington.(Nick Wass | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA’s injury report lists Antetokounmpo as out for the game due to the knee issue.

Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes Saturday and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The 6-foot-11 forward has averaged 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the Bucks’ current six-game winning streak.

