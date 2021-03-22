Beloit police trying to locate woman to see if she is okay

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Dept. is asking the public for help locating a missing to woman, to confirm she is okay.

The police department posted onto its Facebook page late Sunday night two pictures of Shannon Woods

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them. The post specifically stated Woods was “not in any trouble.”

Good Evening, Beloit. We are looking for your assistance locating Shannon Woods, she is not in any trouble, we just... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Sunday, March 21, 2021

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.

