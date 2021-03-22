Beloit police trying to locate woman to see if she is okay
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Dept. is asking the public for help locating a missing to woman, to confirm she is okay.
The police department posted onto its Facebook page late Sunday night two pictures of Shannon Woods
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them. The post specifically stated Woods was “not in any trouble.”
Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.
