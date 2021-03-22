Advertisement

Bullet left lodged in food can after entering Madison home

(WCJB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bullet pierced the kitchen window of a home on Madison’s east side early Sunday morning before becoming lodged in a can of food sitting in the pantry, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

The woman who lives at the home, in the 1600 block of Mendota St., told investigators she awoke sometime between 1:30 am. and 2 a.m. when she heard a loud crash, according to police. Going to see what happened, she discovered the damage caused by the bullet.

A neighbor reported hearing between 10 and 15 gunshots around the same time, possibly coming from the 1600 block of Stoughton Rd., MPD statement noted. No other damage was reported to police, nor did they receive any other calls about gunfire in the area.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip at p3tips.com.

