Columbus man accused of 5th OWI after driving through ditch

OSTEGO TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was accused of his fifth OWI offense Sunday afternoon after Columbia County deputies report he was driving in a ditch line and allegedly being argumentative with officers.

A Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving westbound on Highway 16 at 3:30 p.m. Sunday near County Highway A in Ostego Township when he saw a pickup truck speeding and driving eastbound in the ditch line of Highway 16.

According to a news release, the suspect’s vehicle eventually drove out of the ditch and continued driving eastbound on paved roadway of Highway 16. The deputy eventually lost sight of the suspect and his vehicle, which was a white Dodge Ram.

A different Columbia Co. deputy from saw the suspect vehicle driving later on. The Sheriff’s Office said the driver allegedly tried to avoid the deputy when his car was spotted, but the driver and his vehicle were eventually found at a residence on Charles street by a City of Columbus police officer.

Authorities continued, saying the driver was uncooperative with officers, allegedly argumentative and refused to give them his name. Police were able to identify the suspect as Nathan P. Rozinski, 31, and said his breath allegedly smelled of intoxicants. The Columbus man allegedly refused a sobriety test, so deputies arrested him and took him to the Columbia County Jail.

The suspect was accused of his fifth OWI offense, operating after revocation, IID tampering/fail to install and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Columbia County says this incident is still under investigation.

