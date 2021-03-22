Dane Co. reaches 30% for residents partially vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County reached 30% of residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the state’s top health agency reports.

There are 30.9% of Dane Co. residents who are partially vaccinated, while 18.9% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state Dept. of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. Dane County joined Iowa County as the only counties in South Central Wisconsin to be above 30% for single doses.

This is a 10-point increase for partially vaccinated residents in Dane County over the past two weeks, and a 5-point increase over the past week. The number of fully vaccinated residents has also increased by more than 5-percentage points over the course of the past two weeks, according to data from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

There are 86.6% of people over the age of 65 in Dane County that are partially vaccinated.

Overall in Wisconsin, one-quarter of residents have received at least one dose and 14.8% of people have completed their vaccination series.

Nearly half of all Wisconsinites age 65 or older have completed their vaccine series and are protected against the virus. More than 72% of people in this age group have at least one dose.

Last week, there were 304,961 doses of the COVID-19 shot administered to residents of Wisconsin, which makes it the highest week yet for doses given out. So far this week, 8,410 doses have been administered to eligible residents.

Less than 200 hospitalizations reported in Wisconsin

DHS reports there are 196 Wisconsinites in the hospital due to COVID-19, following 24 patients being admitted Monday. There are 157 fewer patients than one month ago and 16 fewer than last week.

There are also 57 people in the ICU currently.

This is also the second day in a row that DHS has reported no new COVID-19 deaths, keeping the total number of deaths in the state from the virus to 6,576.

There were also 338 COVID-19 cases confirmed positive on Monday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in the Badger State to 572,770. The seven day rolling average currently sits at 405.

