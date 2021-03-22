Evers OKs dentists to vaccinate as millions become eligible

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that allows dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Evers announced he had signed the bill on Monday morning during a visit to the UW-Milwaukee COVID-19 vaccine site, the same day that nearly 2 million more people became eligible for shots.

“It’s all hands on deck and dentists have the right knowledge and experience to get shots in arms quickly and safely, and we know we can use their help to get this done and to put the pandemic behind us,” Evers said.

Evers’ administration announced earlier this month that people age 16 and up with certain pre-existing conditions would be eligible on Monday.

The general public will become eligible May 1. As of Sunday about 25% of Wisconsin’s population had received at least one dose. Nearly 15% had received two doses, completing their vaccination cycle.

“Wisconsin has been consistently at the top as a leader in the nation in getting available shots in arms, and that’s in part because Wisconsinites are always ready to roll up their sleeves and help,” the governor added.

