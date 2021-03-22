Advertisement

Evers OKs dentists to vaccinate as millions become eligible

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that allows dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Evers announced he had signed the bill on Monday morning during a visit to the UW-Milwaukee COVID-19 vaccine site, the same day that nearly 2 million more people became eligible for shots.

“It’s all hands on deck and dentists have the right knowledge and experience to get shots in arms quickly and safely, and we know we can use their help to get this done and to put the pandemic behind us,” Evers said.

Evers’ administration announced earlier this month that people age 16 and up with certain pre-existing conditions would be eligible on Monday.

The general public will become eligible May 1. As of Sunday about 25% of Wisconsin’s population had received at least one dose. Nearly 15% had received two doses, completing their vaccination cycle.

“Wisconsin has been consistently at the top as a leader in the nation in getting available shots in arms, and that’s in part because Wisconsinites are always ready to roll up their sleeves and help,” the governor added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Pharmacists say the federal program offers a more consistent and larger supply of COVID-19...
‘A game changer’: More Wisconsin pharmacies added to Federal Retail Partnership Program
UW Health switches to self-scheduling model for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
UW Health switches to self-scheduling, attestation model for vaccine appointments
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Dane Co. reaches 30% for residents partially vaccinated against COVID-19
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Millions with preexisting conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine