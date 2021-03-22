Advertisement

Finding hope during a pandemic

How to think about being hopeful during the fight against COVID-19.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Wisconsin approaches the one-year anniversary of the start of lockdowns and quarantines across the state, there is encouragement from some, like specialists at the Center for Healthy Minds, to look for hope.

After a long 12 months, the vaccine rollout is surging, surpassing 124 million administered shots across the country. Events like March Madness, are returning and collectively, people are working their way back towards normalcy as the fight against the coronavirus continues.

For specialist Pelin Kesebir, these are all silver linings, important spotlights to hold onto and build positivity.

“It is important to use silver linings to build hopeful positivity,” said Kesebir. “Hope is what helps bring joy into your life, and it is also infectious, which means you can help build the positivity in your life and those around you.”

Kesebir added that there should not be guilt or reservations about feeling hope and seeing some light at the end of the tunnel as the fight against COVID continues. She says that hope can be used as fuel to continue to keep pressing on.

“Hope is really important for our well-being,” said Kesebir. “Without hope, life becomes dark and turns into a punishment, so hope is really important, especially during times like these.”

If you feel overwhelmed or struggling with your mental health, do not hesitate to reach out and ask for help. There are lots of resources to use, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1(800) 273-8255.

