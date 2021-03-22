Advertisement

Gas prices dip last week; more than 80 cents higher than last year

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As rumors persisted of gas prices climbing past $3/gallon again, drivers across Wisconsin got a bit of relief last week and could save a little more at the pump in the weeks ahead. However, when the temperatures start rising, gas prices are expected to do the same.

For now, though, the price of a gallon of gas in Madison slipped two-and-a-half cents in the past week, according to new numbers from GasBuddy.com. Despite that decline, they remain 12.4 cents higher than this time last month – and a whopping 82.4 cents higher than last March, when the worsening coronavirus pandemic sent demand plummeting.

Madison prices actually ran counter to much of the nation, with GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan noting gasoline got a little more expensive in a majority of state over the past seven days.

De Haan pointed out that inflation fears and an increase in COVID-19 cases across Europe caused oil prices to decline. He predicted some volatility in gas prices over the next several weeks, despite demand being at the highest point since the pandemic began.

“It’ll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day,” he said.

