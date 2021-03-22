Advertisement

Gigi’s Playhouse in Madison celebrates World Down Syndrome Day by raising awareness, encouraging kindness

Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is World Down Syndrome Day. First celebrated in 2011, the day supports people with Down Syndrome, their families and their advocates.

Gigi’s Playhouse Madison offers services for those with Down Syndrome and their families. All programs offered are free, including one-on-one tutoring, speech and language programs and career development programs.

Site manager for Gigi’s Playhouse in Madison says she hopes raising awareness for Down Syndrome will encourage people to be more accepting and kinder.

“It’s a big day because it’s an easy way for people to get involved and understand that people will down syndrome,” Kelly Antonson said. “The only difference between you and them is that they have an extra copy of their 21st chromosome. That’s it.”

Currently, Gigi’s Playhouse provides services to nearly 300 families in Madison. It is estimated over 400,000 people in the U.S. have Down Syndrome, according to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people

Latest News

Finding hope during a pandemic
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Millions with preexisting conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Rain Totals through early Wednesday morning will be in the 0.05 to 1.00 inch range. Additional...
A Rainy Middle and End to this Week
A bipartisan bill passed in the Wisconsin assembly would allow hairstylists to braid natural...
Assembly passes bill allowing natural hair braiding without license
Breaking braiding barriers
Breaking braiding barriers