Gigi’s Playhouse in Madison celebrates World Down Syndrome Day by raising awareness, encouraging kindness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is World Down Syndrome Day. First celebrated in 2011, the day supports people with Down Syndrome, their families and their advocates.

Gigi’s Playhouse Madison offers services for those with Down Syndrome and their families. All programs offered are free, including one-on-one tutoring, speech and language programs and career development programs.

Site manager for Gigi’s Playhouse in Madison says she hopes raising awareness for Down Syndrome will encourage people to be more accepting and kinder.

“It’s a big day because it’s an easy way for people to get involved and understand that people will down syndrome,” Kelly Antonson said. “The only difference between you and them is that they have an extra copy of their 21st chromosome. That’s it.”

Currently, Gigi’s Playhouse provides services to nearly 300 families in Madison. It is estimated over 400,000 people in the U.S. have Down Syndrome, according to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

