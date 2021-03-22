In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday; Here’s where you can go in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With in-person absentee voting for the April election just a day away, the City of Madison is reminding residents of all of the places they can go to make their voices heard.

Fourteen absentee voting locations have been set up, the city explained. Poll workers at each of them have ben trained to follow Public Health Madison & Dane County’s guidance when it comes to COVID-19 precautions. As a result, voters may need to wait for another person to leave before they can go in.

Anyone looking to vote early will need to bring an acceptable photo ID with them. Those looking to register for the first time or update their registration will need to bring proof of residence as well.

City Clerk’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Room 103 Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm; Saturday, March 27, 12:00 – 4:00 pm; Saturday, April 3 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St. Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm; Saturday, March 27, 12:00 – 4:00 pm; Saturday, April 3 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd. Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm; Saturday, March 27, 12:00 – 4:00 pm; Saturday, April 3 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd. Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm; Saturday, March 27, 12:00 – 4:00 pm; Saturday, April 3 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Rd. Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm; Saturday, March 27, 12:00 – 4:00 pm; Saturday, April 3 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr. Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm Saturday, March 27, 12:00 – 4:00 pm Saturday, April 3 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Goodman Parks Maintenance Facility, 1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy. Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

Fleet Services, 4151 Nakoosa Trl. Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Ct.\ Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Madison College - Commercial Ave, 2125 Commercial Ave. Monday, March 29, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 31, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Friday, April 2, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Madison College - Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St. Monday, March 29, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 31, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Friday, April 2, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. Weekdays, March 23 - April 2, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Edgewood College – Predolin Commons, 959 Edgewood College Dr. Weekdays, March 29 - April 1, 11:00 am - 2:00pm



The Wisconsin Elections Commission also reminds voters they can visit the MyVote Wisconsin website to make sure they know where they are supposed to go.

Anyone who plans to turn in their absentee ballot by mail is encouraged to send it at least a week before Election Day to give it time to arrive.

According to numbers released by the commission, approximately 20-25 percent of voters typically turn out for a Spring Election.

