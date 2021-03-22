Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts every day if you’ve been vaccinated

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.
Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.(Source: Krispy Kreme)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is sweetening the idea of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s giving free donuts to anyone with proof of vaccination all year long.

Starting Monday, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free original glazed doughnut at participating locations nationwide. Any customers who have received at least one of the two shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.

Show your card to redeem your doughnut. No purchase necessary.

You can go back multiple times, potentially earning a free doughnut every single day until 2022.

The offer is not available via delivery, only drive-thru or in-store.

If you are not choosing to get the vaccine, the company says you can still get a free original glazed doughnuts and a medium brewed coffee on Mondays only from March 29 until May 24.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Doctors say the injuries to the boy's shoulder could have long term effects on his mobility,...
Parents call for Fla. beach closure after 9-year-old bitten by alleged shark
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Republicans want control over federal virus money
Pharmacists say the federal program offers a more consistent and larger supply of COVID-19...
‘A game changer’: More Wisconsin pharmacies added to Federal Retail Partnership Program
MPD are investigating a weapon violation in downtown Madison.
One person in custody, one person with gunshot wound in downtown Madison