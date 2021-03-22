Man in domestic dispute dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man involved in a domestic dispute took his own life when deputies found him hiding in the trunk of a vehicle they had stopped in Fond du Lac County.

Deputies responded to a report of an argument between a man and a woman Sunday that involved a firearm.

As they were interviewing the woman at her home, deputies made a traffic stop west of Mount Calvary and found the man in the trunk armed with a gun.

Deputies tried to negotiate with the man after establishing a perimeter, but he later sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.