Merrimac Ferry open for 2021 season

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry officially opened Monday for the 2021 season, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation announced.

The Merrimac Ferry, or COLSAC III, allows for travelers to cross the Wisconsin River from Highway 113. This includes bicyclists and pedestrians.

According to a news release, the ferry is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. WisDOT notes the ferry does close for 30 minutes at 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on a daily basis in order for operators to make shift change.

Each crossing of the river takes about seven minutes and the department advised ferry passengers to stay in their vehicle during the trip. Motorcyclists were also asked by WisDOT to stay in their respective boarding lane in a single-file line.

Passengers will also be asked to keep at least six feet of distance from themselves and other passengers, and use hand sanitizer provided or bring their own. The department also said the restrooms on the ferry’s south landing in Columbia County are closed.

Last year’s ferry season lasted between April 20 and Dec. 24, WisDOT continued, with 25,213 trips and 206,775 vehicles carried.

WisDOT added that a ferry season can last as long as the river is free of ice.

