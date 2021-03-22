Advertisement

Merrimac Ferry open for 2021 season

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry officially opened Monday for the 2021 season, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation announced.

The Merrimac Ferry, or COLSAC III, allows for travelers to cross the Wisconsin River from Highway 113. This includes bicyclists and pedestrians.

According to a news release, the ferry is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. WisDOT notes the ferry does close for 30 minutes at 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on a daily basis in order for operators to make shift change.

Each crossing of the river takes about seven minutes and the department advised ferry passengers to stay in their vehicle during the trip. Motorcyclists were also asked by WisDOT to stay in their respective boarding lane in a single-file line.

Passengers will also be asked to keep at least six feet of distance from themselves and other passengers, and use hand sanitizer provided or bring their own. The department also said the restrooms on the ferry’s south landing in Columbia County are closed.

Last year’s ferry season lasted between April 20 and Dec. 24, WisDOT continued, with 25,213 trips and 206,775 vehicles carried.

WisDOT added that a ferry season can last as long as the river is free of ice.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Republicans want control over federal virus money
Pharmacists say the federal program offers a more consistent and larger supply of COVID-19...
‘A game changer’: More Wisconsin pharmacies added to Federal Retail Partnership Program
MPD are investigating a weapon violation in downtown Madison.
One person in custody, one person with gunshot wound in downtown Madison
Brittney Ermon gives an update on the downtown Madison shooter situation.
Downtown shooting situation
Vaccine rollout at pharmacies
Pharmacy rollout