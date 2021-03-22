Advertisement

More stimulus payments processing this week

The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a...
The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More stimulus checks are coming.

The Biden administration said the second batch of COVID-19 payments will be issued this week.

For some taxpayers receiving direct deposit, payments began processing on Friday.

Some people might see the money in their account as provisional or pending until the official pay date on Wednesday.

The government says going forward, additional batches will be made weekly.

You can check whether a payment has been scheduled on the Internal Revenue Service website.

The $1,400 checks began disbursement earlier this month after President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 relief bill into law.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Doctors say the injuries to the boy's shoulder could have long term effects on his mobility,...
Parents call for Fla. beach closure after 9-year-old bitten by alleged shark
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Republicans want control over federal virus money
Pharmacists say the federal program offers a more consistent and larger supply of COVID-19...
‘A game changer’: More Wisconsin pharmacies added to Federal Retail Partnership Program
MPD are investigating a weapon violation in downtown Madison.
One person in custody, one person with gunshot wound in downtown Madison