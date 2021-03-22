New Dane Co. dredging equipment to reduce lake flooding risk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New hydraulic dredging equipment was unveiled Monday by Dane County officials, with the goal of reducing the risk of flooding in the Yahara Chain of Lakes.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Land and Water Resources Department staff say water comes into the chain of lakes faster than it goes out. According to a news release, it takes over two weeks for two inches of rain to leave the Yahara Lakes system.

This equipment purchase is part of a multi-year sediment removal initiative. The dredging project would improve the lakes’ ability to handle heavy rains and to hopefully combat the possibility of future flooding, Parisi explained.

”Three years ago we had the flooding and the two summers after that have been above normal rainfall and intensity of rainfall also so we want to do everything we can do to prepare for those heavy rainfalls that we know will occur more often,” said Parisi.

This multi-million project will take five phases to complete. The first phase is already done, which was started in May 2020 between Lakes Monona and Waubesa. County crews took out more than 3,000 dump truck loads of sediment before their $3.25 million effort was finished.

The next phase will start this summer and focus on the area two stretches downstream from Lake Waubesa and Kegonsa, Lake Waubesa to Lower Mud Lake and Lake Kegonsa to Highway B.

