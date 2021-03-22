NOAA upgrades to the GFS weather model

(WMTV) - On Monday, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced there will be upgrades to the Global Forecast System (GFS) weather model.

The upgrades will improve forecasting for hurricanes and overall model performance. Improvements to atmospheric physics will improve rainfall and snowfall forecast capabilities as well.

“This substantial upgrade to the GFS, along with ongoing upgrades to our supercomputing capacity, demonstrates our commitment to advancing weather forecasting to fulfill our mission of protecting life and property,” said Louis W. Uccellini, Ph.D., director, NOAA’s National Weather Service.

The resolution of the GFS will be increased by doubling the number of vertical levels from 64 to 127.

NOAA’s Environment Modeling Center conducted a retrospective and real-timing testing of the upgrades to the GFS. This testing covered part of the 2018 hurricane season and the entire May 10, 2019 to present. The GFSv16 showed an improvement in forecasting hurricanes, snowfall and heavy rainfall events.

NOAA is also updating the Global Data Assimilation System. This will allow the model to ingest more data from a geostationary and polar-orbiting satellites and flight-level wind, temperature and moisture observations from aircraft

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.