Advertisement

One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man is dead after he reportedly jumped off a beach hotel balcony with a parachute that didn’t deploy.

Panama City Beach police responded to the call Sunday evening at Sunrise Beach Resort. They say he jumped from the 14th floor.

Officials say the man is in his 20s. It is unknown at this time if he was a local or from out-of-state.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people

Latest News

Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Millions with preexisting conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Rain Totals through early Wednesday morning will be in the 0.05 to 1.00 inch range. Additional...
A Rainy Middle and End to this Week
A bipartisan bill passed in the Wisconsin assembly would allow hairstylists to braid natural...
Assembly passes bill allowing natural hair braiding without license
Breaking braiding barriers
Breaking braiding barriers
‘I don’t have to rely on anybody’: Custom-made wheelchair gives U.S. Army veteran new level of...
‘I don’t have to rely on anybody’: Custom-made wheelchair gives U.S. Army veteran new level of freedom