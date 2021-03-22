Open door blamed for feeding fire that engulfed Reedsburg home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An open door helped fan the flames of a large house fire that destroyed a Reedsburg home.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the home, along Dessa Rain Drive, around midnight to try to contain the blaze. As they arrived, crews could see flames shooting through the roof.

Reedsburg Asst. Chief Steve Dempsey explained that, as the homeowners fled from the blaze, they left the front door open. The high winds early Monday morning forced more air into the house, feeding the fire which ended up engulfing the home.

The two people who were inside when the fire started were able to escape safely, he said.

Investigators believe the fire started on back deck and are still trying to determine the official cause. Dempsey described the home as a total loss.

He added that the Salvation Army has stepped in to help the family.

