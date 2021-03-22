Woman, 30, killed in Wausau weekend shooting; 1 arrested

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in Marathon County court Monday for a probable cause hearing after police said he shot and killed a 30-year-old woman.

Umberto Lo was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at home on the 1300 block of N. 9th Avenue in Wausau.

He is being held on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and felony bail jumping.

According to police, Lo and the victim knew each other. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

