Road construction grant to support over 200 new jobs in Fitchburg

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Business expansions in Fitchburg that are expected to create 205 jobs were awarded a $1 million grant Monday for road construction.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation announced the grant Monday, which will help by going toward Sub-Zero and Promega in Fitchburg. According to a news release, the city’s $8.4 million project to widen and enhance a portion of Lacy Road in the Fitchburg Commerce Park.

“In Wisconsin, we take great pride in our manufacturing and biotechnology businesses,” Gov Evers said. “I am pleased to support Promega and Sub-Zero’s expansion plans that will create more than 200 new jobs in Wisconsin.”

WisDOT explained Sub-Zero’s project involves constructing a new design center near its existing facility in the park, while Promega plans to build a new manufacturing facility close by.

“Promega and Sub-Zero have continued to grow and invest in Fitchburg,” said Fitchburg Mayor, Aaron Richardson. “This grant recognizes their continued commitment to Fitchburg, and we are thankful to have such great partners in our community.”

Sub-Zero is a high-end home appliances manufacturer, while Promega is a biotech company.

WisDOT added the Lacy Road upgrade project is expected to be constructed in 2022, which will convert the street from a two-lane rural road into a wider roadway with bike facilities, curbs and gutters.

