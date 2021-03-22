School board to weigh renaming Madison Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s namesake high school may soon have new name.

Madison Metropolitan School District Board President Gloria Reyes announced Monday night that the process to consider renaming James Madison Memorial High School is underway.

A former student requested the district rename the high school for former Wisconsin Secretary of State Velvalea “Vel” Phillips in a letter last fall to MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins, Reyes explains in a statement she is expected to read during Monday’s board meeting.

“We look forward to working through the process with the community to rename Memorial High School,” Reyes concludes after thanking the one-time student, Mya Berry, for her proposal.

The announcement opens a 30-day window during which other proposals may be submitted, Reyes adds, noting the submissions must fulfill the criteria set by the district. As for the Board, it will select a dozen community members for an Ad Hoc Renaming Committee, which will formally be created late next month.

In her August letter to Jenkins, Berry argued the school should not be named for former president James Madison because of his ownership of over 100 slaves and his support for the Three-Fifths Compromise, which enshrined into the U.S. Constitution that slaves would be counted as three-fifths of a person for the purposes of assigning congressional representatives and taxation.

“Madison was a person that benefited off of the exploitation of Black bodies, and those who embarked in such acts of racism should have no influence in today’s culture,” she argued. “Expecting Black students to attend a school named after a slave owner is antiBlack.”

Berry also pointed to experiences of Black students, parents, alumni, and community members whom she said suffered discrimination as well as academic disparities within the high school.

“Changing the name of Memorial is another act in the right direction for Black liberation,” she added.

Her letter also advocated for Phillips’ name as a replacement for Madison, citing the many barriers she shattered in her lifetime.

Berry noted the Wisconsin-native was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s law school before becoming the first woman judge in Milwaukee Co. and then the first Black judge and first Black woman elected to state office.

“My ultimate request is for the name of James Madison Memorial High School to be changed to someone that students can look up to and be proud of,” Perry said.

Her initiative is not the first time Perry has sought to change the name of the high school. In 2017, when still a senior, Perry launched a petition to get the school’s name changed that garnered 1,500 signatures.

