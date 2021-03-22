UMBRELLAS UP - Tuesday is looking like a washout

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your rain gear ready - There will be at least a slight chance of rain everyday this week. The wettest day this week will be Tuesday. Widespread rain and a few storms will impact south central Wisconsin Tuesday - Tuesday night. There is a chance a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain at times towards the end of the workweek.

Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Monday afternoon will be mild and cloudy. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be about 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. There will be a slight chance for a few rain showers this afternoon and evening. Anything that develops will be on the lighter and not everyone will see rain on Monday.

Monday's Afternoon Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Monday night will be cloudy and mild. Temperatures won’t tumble too far tonight. Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the mid 40s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 46 degrees. That is where temperatures will be Tuesday morning. There will be a chance of rain Monday night. However, rain chances won’t start to increase late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The number one thing on Tuesday’s checklist should be rain gear! Rain chances will still be low first thing Tuesday morning. Widespread rain will start to increase from south to north across the area late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. The second half of Tuesday looks like a washout. Any breaks in the rain will likely be short-lived Tuesday afternoon and evening. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or two. A few storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Future Radar - Tuesday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Tuesday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Wednesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Despite the clouds and rain, Tuesday will be a warm March day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. It’s also going to be windy. Expect a southeast wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

More scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday as a cold front swings through the area. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near or just above 50 degrees. Wednesday will be windy as well. Expect a south wind becoming westerly at 10-20 mph.

Widespread rainfall totals Monday night through Wednesday will range from 0.5″ to 1.0″. Locally higher amounts will be possible west of Madison and where thunderstorms develop. This where rainfall totals will be closer to 0.75″. Madison and places east of Madison will be closer to 0.5″. Despite locally heavy rainfall being possible at times Tuesday - Tuesday night, widespread flooding problems are not expected. South central Wisconsin has been relatively dry over the last several weeks.

Rainfall Potential Monday - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Another storm system could impact the area towards the end of the workweek. With cooler temperatures in place, there is a chance a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain at times. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the 40s.

This active stretch of weather could continue into the upcoming weekend too. There will be a slight chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be near 50 degrees.

