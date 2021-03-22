Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Once fully vaccinated, how long will the shot protect?

By Tajma Hall
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, the NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting questions about how long the shot will provide protection. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

ANSWER: Health officials say there is still much they don’t know about how long the vaccine protects but based off current trials, they believe it’s at least four to six months of protection. This is still being monitored.

Dr. Dan Shirley with UnityPoint- Health Meriter says health officials also don’t know if booster shots will be needed but says if so, he doesn’t believe you will need to get the same brand as your original vaccination.

