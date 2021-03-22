VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Once fully vaccinated, how long will the shot protect?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, the NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting questions about how long the shot will provide protection. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

If vaccines might be good for 3 months protection (they think), are those that got vaccines Dec/Jan no longer protected?

If it turns out that future booster shots are needed will they always need to be provided by the same manufacturer that made the vaccine a person originally received in 2021?

ANSWER: Health officials say there is still much they don’t know about how long the vaccine protects but based off current trials, they believe it’s at least four to six months of protection. This is still being monitored.

Dr. Dan Shirley with UnityPoint- Health Meriter says health officials also don’t know if booster shots will be needed but says if so, he doesn’t believe you will need to get the same brand as your original vaccination.

