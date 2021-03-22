Wet Weather: Spring Rains Move In This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Hopefully you had a chance to get outside this weekend as we officially welcomed the spring season. If not, you may regret it was we head through the upcoming week. Wisconsinites will be trading in the sunglasses for umbrellas as spring rains move in Monday. In fact, there is a daily chance of rain from Monday all the way into next weekend!

Now it won’t be a complete washout every single day. A cold front will slide into the area Monday and then stall out. This will bring some scattered showers throughout the day. On Tuesday, a Low Pressure system will ride up that boundary and bring more widespread rainfall with wet weather possible at any time. There is also the potential of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. That rain continues Tuesday night and slowly tapers off throughout the day Wednesday.

The dry weather won’t last too long as isolated showers return as quickly as Thursday ahead of another Low Pressure system. As this nears the area, rain becomes likely once again Friday. The system will be slow to pull out keeping things unstable through the weekend with an isolated shower remaining in the forecast. This system will all tap into some colder air. Depending on the exact track and timing of the precipitation, it’s not out of the question to mix the rain with a few snowflakes.

Rain totals through the first half of the week will be between a half and one inch. We could add another half to one inch with the second storm through the end of the week. While there will be plenty of rain chances, and even some thunderstorms, we aren’t anticipating any flooding concerns or severe weather.

Put away the sunglasses and pull out the umbrella! A stalled out boundary will be the focus of showers and storms over the next couple of days. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, March 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.