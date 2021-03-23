Advertisement

Activists, MPD clash over officers’ handling of shooting investigation

MPD investigate shooting
MPD investigate shooting(Brittney Ermon)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is disputing claims of “negligence” Tuesday after community activists criticized how officers handled the investigation into an attempted homicide Monday night at a men’s shelter on the East Side.

One of the founders of UW Madison BIPOC Coalition, Tarah “Cherry” Stangler, said people had been standing outside of the shelter behind a fence for hours Monday night, “with no food, no water, nothing to warm themselves with, and had not been given any sort of mental health support.”

Stangler claims the members of various safety groups and community response teams worked with these people to find places to relocate them, as they were unable to re-enter the building due to the investigation.

MPD Public Information Officer Tyler Grigg said MPD “established crime scene security to preserve and protect the area” and let the Division of Criminal Investigation proceed with their investigation.

Grigg states MPD worked with men’s shelter staff and gave services for those who were displaced, including offering an opportunity for staff to coordinate with the Red Cross. Grigg also notes that “officers were alerted to a person suffering from a medical event” and said Madison Fire was called to assist while officers provided aid.

Stangler stated one of the members from the shelter came over to an organizer and said he was having trouble breathing, which Stangler said was an asthma attack that later turned into an acute respiratory arrest. The groups’ medics held the man up through the fence and eventually gave the man emergency care. Stangler claims MPD officers told the man to “just breathe” and also said the people behind the fence were not allowed to leave the fenced-in area.

Grigg further says those who were standing outside were allowed to leave and come back if they needed to, with City Metro buses provided on site. He also said blankets were handed out and there was access to heated bathrooms.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway complimented the police officers who were already at the temporary men’s shelter where someone was shot Monday night, saying she was “grateful that this incident was contained quickly and that, beyond the two individuals involved, none of the guests or staff at the shelter or our responding officers were seriously injured.”

MPD are still looking for a suspect in this incident after one person was shot.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

Dentists are preparing to get COVID certified after Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that allows...
Wisconsin dentists prepare to give COVID vaccine
Dentists allowed to give COVID-19 vaccine
Dentists allowed to give COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin tribal vaccination rates
Wisconsin tribal vaccination rates
The Ho Chunk tribe runs a vaccine clinic at the House of Wellness in Baraboo for DHS-eligible...
Tribal nations vaccinate own members, expand to non-Native communities
One City Elementary School students watch historic inauguration
American Girl founder donates $14 million to One City Schools