Activists, MPD clash over officers’ handling of shooting investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is disputing claims of “negligence” Tuesday after community activists criticized how officers handled the investigation into an attempted homicide Monday night at a men’s shelter on the East Side.

One of the founders of UW Madison BIPOC Coalition, Tarah “Cherry” Stangler, said people had been standing outside of the shelter behind a fence for hours Monday night, “with no food, no water, nothing to warm themselves with, and had not been given any sort of mental health support.”

Stangler claims the members of various safety groups and community response teams worked with these people to find places to relocate them, as they were unable to re-enter the building due to the investigation.

MPD Public Information Officer Tyler Grigg said MPD “established crime scene security to preserve and protect the area” and let the Division of Criminal Investigation proceed with their investigation.

Grigg states MPD worked with men’s shelter staff and gave services for those who were displaced, including offering an opportunity for staff to coordinate with the Red Cross. Grigg also notes that “officers were alerted to a person suffering from a medical event” and said Madison Fire was called to assist while officers provided aid.

Stangler stated one of the members from the shelter came over to an organizer and said he was having trouble breathing, which Stangler said was an asthma attack that later turned into an acute respiratory arrest. The groups’ medics held the man up through the fence and eventually gave the man emergency care. Stangler claims MPD officers told the man to “just breathe” and also said the people behind the fence were not allowed to leave the fenced-in area.

Grigg further says those who were standing outside were allowed to leave and come back if they needed to, with City Metro buses provided on site. He also said blankets were handed out and there was access to heated bathrooms.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway complimented the police officers who were already at the temporary men’s shelter where someone was shot Monday night, saying she was “grateful that this incident was contained quickly and that, beyond the two individuals involved, none of the guests or staff at the shelter or our responding officers were seriously injured.”

MPD are still looking for a suspect in this incident after one person was shot.

