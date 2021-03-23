Advertisement

Bears at Henry Vilas Zoo wake up from winter hibernation

Zoo staff says mulberry leaves were left for them as a Spring wake up treat
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two grizzly bears at Henry Vilas Zoo are up and out in their exhibit for the first time this year.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the zoo shared bears Ash and Lexi woke up from their winter hibernation.

The zoo says the bears are bear-ly awake and will be sleepy for awhile, but they will gain more energy over the next few weeks. As they are up and moving in their exhibit, they are hoping to lose some of the weight they packed on for the winter.

“They don’t lose all their weight while they are sleeping, part of their bulk is lost over the next few weeks,” the zoo wrote.

Zoo staff says mulberry leaves were left for them as a Spring wake up treat.

Another sign of spring? Ash & Lexi went out on exhibit for the first time this year! Our grizzly bears woke up from...

Posted by Henry Vilas Zoo on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

