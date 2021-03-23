Advertisement

Biden orders flags to half-staff to honor Boulder shooting victims

They were just raised Monday night following the Atlanta killings
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19,...
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The day after American flags were returned to full staff after being lowered in honor of the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings, President Joe Biden has again ordered flags to fly at half-staff to pay tribute to the victims of another mass shooting.

On Tuesday, the president ordered flags lowered at the White House and all federal buildings until sunset on March 27 to honor the ten people killed when a gunman entered a Boulder supermarket on Monday evening.

The governor of Colorado released the names of the remaining nine people who died in the shooting Tuesday morning; the police officer who died, Eric Talley, had been previously named.

The victims were identified as:

  • Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
  • Suzanne Fountain, 59
  • Teri Leiker, 51
  • Kevin Mahoney, 61
  • Lynn Murray, 62
  • Rikki Olds, 25
  • Neven Stanisic, 23
  • Denny Strong, 20
  • Eric Talley, 51
  • Jody Waters, 65

President Biden is also expected to deliver brief remarks Tuesday before he departs to Ohio.

Last week, he ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all federal buildings following the shootings in the Atlanta area that killed eight people. They were at full staff for a little more than a half a day before the president ordered them lowered again.

