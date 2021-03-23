Advertisement

Body found in lake confirmed to be missing hiker

He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the man whose body was recovered from Bowers Lake on Friday was the missing hiker, who had disappeared two days earlier.

According to the medical examiner, the body found in the lake was Kevin J. Doyle, however its preliminary investigation has been unable to determine a cause of death at this point. Additional testing is underway.

The 66-year-old Milton man went missing on Wednesday. He had been last seen leaving his home with his two dogs, Ollie and Frank. The dogs’ bodies were found in the lake the following day.

Search teams had been looking for Kevin J. Doyle since Wednesday morning when he went missing around Storss Lake, near Milton. In a Facebook post, Rock Co. deputies said Kevin J. Doyle was last seen leaving his home around 9:30 a.m. and heading toward Storrs Lake with his two yellow Labrador retrievers, Ollie and Frank.

Doyle’s body was found in the northwest corner of the lake after the sheriff’s office drone team noticed an anomaly in the water on their drone feed and directed a Recreational Safety Deputy in a boat to that area.

Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

