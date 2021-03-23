FIRST ALERT - Rain and a few storms pick up Tuesday afternoon and evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UMPRELLAS UP - Expect an uptick in the rain activity Tuesday afternoon. Widespread rain and a few storms will continue this evening and tonight. Any breaks in the rain will likely be brief. Rain and wet roads will impact the afternoon and evening commute. It’s going to be a sloppy drive home Tuesday evening. Fortunately, strong storms and heavy rainfall capable of flooding are NOT expected to impact the area. At the very most, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through tonight.

HI-RES FUTURE RADAR Tuesday 5PM (WMTV NBC15)

HI-RES FUTURE RADAR Wednesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Despite the clouds and rain, Tuesday afternoon will be mild, especially for this time of year. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 46 degrees in Madison. Tuesday afternoon will also be breezy. Expect an east wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts today could be as high as 30 mph.

The widespread rain will turn into scattered showers tonight. Tonight will be mild and windy. Temperatures won’t tumble too far tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, which is warmer than our average high for this time of year. Expect a south wind at 10-20 mph.

Keep the rain gear handy Wednesday morning. Scattered showers will be likely through Wednesday morning. Any chance of rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon. There is a chance the clouds could start to breakup some Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s, which is still above average for this time of year. It doesn’t look like we’ll get a break from the wind on Wednesday. Expect a south wind to become westerly in the afternoon at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Wednesday could be as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread rainfall totals Tuesday through Wednesday will range from 0.5 to 1.0″. Locally higher rainfall totals will be possible for places west of Madison towards the Mississippi River and where thunderstorms develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. This much rain should not cause any widespread flooding problems.

Rainfall Potential Tuesday - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Another storm system will impact the area late Thursday into Friday. This storm system will likely pass to our south. This system will still get close enough to southcentral Wisconsin to throw some precipitation our way. The southeastern corner of Wisconsin will have the best precipitation chances. Depending on the track and strength of the storm system, there is a chance snow could mix in the with rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now, little to no snowfall accumulations and travel impacts are expected. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is more seasonably for this time of year.

Future Radar Friday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

More wet weather will be possible over the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 50 degrees.

