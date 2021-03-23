Gov. Tony Evers to host budget listening session about health care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers will host the second of six virtual sessions this week to discuss his 2021-23 budget proposal, with this session having an emphasis of accessible and affordable health care.

“Healthcare shouldn’t be a privilege afforded only to the healthy and wealthy, and if there’s anything we’ve learned this year it’s that the health and wellness of our state and our economy depend on the health and wellness of our communities,” said Gov. Evers. ”That’s why our Badger Bounceback budget tackles healthcare accessibility and affordability head-on by expanding BadgerCare and making key investments so every Wisconsinite can lead a healthy life.”

In addition to expanding BadgerCare in his budget proposal, the governor also plan to include investing $150 million in programs to improve mental and behavioral health services, as well as reducing barriers to telehealth services.

The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Accessible & Affordable Healthcare will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and can be livestreamed online.

Gov. Evers announced his 2021-23 biennial budget on Feb. 16.

