Half of Wisconsinites 65+ are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exactly half of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have completed their vaccination series Tuesday and are protected against COVID-19.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 50% of residents in this age group are fully vaccinated, while 72.8% of those 65 or older have received at least one dose of the virus. Just last week, only 41% of people in this age category were fully vaccinated and 68.9% of people were partially vaccinated.

On March 3, the percentage of residents 65 or older who were fully vaccinated was at 25%, which means it took just under three full weeks for this age group to double in full vaccinations.

So far in total in the state, 25.7% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine, while 15% of people are fully vaccinated.

DHS updated their COVID-19 vaccine dashboard data illustration Tuesday to show how many of each vaccine have been administered in the state. So far, Pfizer leads with 1,242,323 shots administered, then Moderna with 1,099,414 shots and finally Johnson & Johnson has 43,057 doses.

The state has been allocated 2,679,245 vaccines since the start of the vaccine rollout in the state, which is an increase of 273,000 shots.

There have been 36,861 doses given out so far in the state to its residents.

DHS reports their COVID-19 data will be delayed Tuesday and this story will be updated once that data is available.

