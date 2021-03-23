Advertisement

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions named one of ‘America’s Best Midsize Employers’

Kalahari Resorts was honored as one of 500 midsize employers in the country that have “adapted to benefit from both customers and employees.”
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Kalahari Resorts and Conventions was named one of “America’s Best Midsize Employers” Monday, according to a study from Forbes.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged for our company’s commitment not only to the customer experience, but to our staff, who help make Kalahari Resorts the special places that they are in their respective communities,” said owner Todd Nelson.

Kalahari Resorts was honored as one of 500 midsize employers in the country that have “adapted to benefit both customers and employees”, according to a news release.

All of the waterpark resorts feature guest rooms, spas, entertainment centers and more.

The company noted Kalahari Resorts and Conventions has been recognized for other titles, such as in Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, Best Family-Friendly Meeting Hotel and Resort in Smart Meeting’s 2020 Smart Stars Awards and Parents’ 2019 Kids’ Travel Award Winner.

“As I’ve often said, this company is a result of hard work and love, any and all success is rooted in that dedication and our people,” Nelson said.

Kalahari Resorts is located in Wisconsin Dells, as well as Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania and Round Rock, Texas.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile a list of the Best Midsize Employers, starting by surveying 50,000 Americans working for business that have at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, as well as to nominate organizations other than their own.

