One person in custody, one person with gunshot wound in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was shot and one person is in custody following an incident in downtown Madison, Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes reports.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to a men’s shelter on the corner of Johnson and First Street for a medical call outside of the building.

MPD officers then heard shots fired from inside the building. Police entered the building, encountered two people and an officer had to fire his weapon. However, Chief Barnes says preliminary investigation shows the individual who was inside already had a gunshot wound before the officer entered the building.

Authorities say one person is currently in custody and they are not searching for any additional suspects. MPD added that the public is not currently in danger.

DCI will lead the investigation, which is state law in this type of incident, to determine if any criminal action occurred by the MPD officer.

HAPPENING NOW: Over a dozen Madison police cars are on First Street in Madison off East Washington Ave. Crime tape is wrapped around the temporary mens homeless shelter building. We’re working to find out what happened. Tune in to NBC15 at 10 for updates. pic.twitter.com/vxoMMBVa2h — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) March 23, 2021

At least a dozen MPD patrol cars where on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and a temporary men’s homeless shelter building was taped off.

MPD had asked the public to avoid the area near First Street and in between East Washington Avenue and Johnson Street due to an active police investigation.

The chief says early information shows the individual was already shot before the officer entered the building.



Police say:

One person was arrested.

One person was injured.

No fatalities were reported.



DCI is investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/jKvOT6QdYT — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) March 23, 2021

Active police investigation near First Street in between E Washington Ave and Johnson St. Avoid the area. We will update as we are able to. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) March 23, 2021

This story will be updated as details develop.

