Advertisement

One person in custody, one person with gunshot wound in downtown Madison

Authorities say one person is currently in custody and they are not searching for any additional suspects.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was shot and one person is in custody following an incident in downtown Madison, Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes reports.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to a men’s shelter on the corner of Johnson and First Street for a medical call outside of the building.

MPD officers then heard shots fired from inside the building. Police entered the building, encountered two people and an officer had to fire his weapon. However, Chief Barnes says preliminary investigation shows the individual who was inside already had a gunshot wound before the officer entered the building.

Authorities say one person is currently in custody and they are not searching for any additional suspects. MPD added that the public is not currently in danger.

DCI will lead the investigation, which is state law in this type of incident, to determine if any criminal action occurred by the MPD officer.

At least a dozen MPD patrol cars where on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and a temporary men’s homeless shelter building was taped off.

MPD had asked the public to avoid the area near First Street and in between East Washington Avenue and Johnson Street due to an active police investigation.

This story will be updated as details develop.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Republicans want control over federal virus money
Pharmacists say the federal program offers a more consistent and larger supply of COVID-19...
‘A game changer’: More Wisconsin pharmacies added to Federal Retail Partnership Program
Brittney Ermon gives an update on the downtown Madison shooter situation.
Downtown shooting situation
Vaccine rollout at pharmacies
Pharmacy rollout