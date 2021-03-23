Occasional Rain Over the Next Several Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong area of low pressure continues to develop the south of here over the central Plains. This low will move northeastward into the upper Midwest over the next 24 hours. It is forecast to pass directly over Wisconsin early Wednesday.

Rain will become likely later today and it will continue into Wednesday morning. A few scattered thunderstorms will also be possible during this period. Rain totals will be in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch range in most spots through Wednesday morning. Locally there could be totals that exceed an inch.

These are the forecast rain total through 7:00 pm Wednesday. Most spots will be in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch range. (wmtv weather)

The low will head off to the northeast and showers will become much more spotty by Wednesday afternoon. An upper-level disturbance will move through later Thursday and Thursday night. It will bring another chance of mainly rain, but a rain/snow mix will be possible early Friday before ending by around 7am.

For the upcoming weekend, we are back into chances of rain Saturday. High pressure will finally take over on Sunday and bring back some sunshine and mild temperatures.

Image | Title “Forecast Rain Totals”

Caption: Rain Totals through early Wednesday morning will be in the 0.05 to 1.00 inch range. Additional rainfall will be seen on and off through the end of the week.

More showers and even a few snow showers will be possible late in the week. Cooler temperatures can be anticipated as well with lows dipping below freezing both Thursday and Friday nights.

