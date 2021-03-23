Advertisement

Packers sign CB Kevin King to one-year deal

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in action against the Chicago Bears during the...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in action against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have resigned CB Kevin King to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $6 million. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’S Jay Fowler each reported the news Tuesday morning.

King, a free agent, was drafted by the Packers in 2017. He had 45 tackles in the 2020 season. The 25-year-old has six career interceptions. After dealing with injuries in his first two seasons in Green Bay, King had a breakout season in 2019.

The former Washington defensive back had five interceptions and 15 pass breakups that season. In 2020, his big play numbers dropped. King had just one interception and five pass breakups. He also gave up two touchdowns in the NFC Championship game. The Packers lost 31-26 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers are one of a few teams not to sign any free agents from outside of the team.

The Packers gave RB Aaron Jones a new four-year contract worth $48 million.

