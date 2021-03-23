Advertisement

Portage firefighters credit motel owner with helping contain fire

Investigators are determining the cause of a fire at the Sunset Motel, in Portage, on Monday,...
Investigators are determining the cause of a fire at the Sunset Motel, in Portage, on Monday, March 22, 2021.(Portage Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Dept. is investigating what sparked a blaze that tore through a local hotel Monday evening.

According to the fire department, the owners managed to get all the residents of the Sunset Motel to safety as firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When emergency crews first arrived on the scene, in the 2600 block of New Pinery Road, they could see light smoke coming from the eaves of the roof. When they entered the motel, however, they were greeted by heavy smoke and the fire had spread to the floor and ceiling.

The fire department credited the motel’s owner with putting out some of the flames before moving on to turn off the gas to the building. Alliant Energy later sent a crew to ensure the power and gas were completely off.

No injuries were reported.

Members of the Portage Police Dept. were also called to the hotel and blocked off traffic to give firefighters space to work.

No one was staying in the room where the blaze started, the fire department noted. Its investigators along with the Portage Police Dept. are working to determine its cause.

