Rhodes-Conway praises MPD officers; calls for more gun control after shooting at Madison shelter

The Madison Police Dept. respond to a shooting at a homeless shelter, on March 23, 2021.
The Madison Police Dept. respond to a shooting at a homeless shelter, on March 23, 2021.(Brittney Ermon)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is crediting the police officers who were already at the temporary men’s shelter where someone was shot Monday night with helping prevent any more people from being injured.

Citing the shooting at a Boulder supermarket the same day, the mayor said she was “grateful that this incident was contained quickly and that, beyond the two individuals involved, none of the guests or staff at the shelter or our responding officers were seriously injured.”

Rhodes-Conway noted approximately 100 people were at the shelter at the time.

She explained that officers were already at the shelter when the shooting happened, having responded to an unrelated medical call.

“I also want to extend my sympathies to the shelter staff and guests who were forced to endure this traumatic event, and my hopes that the victim secures a full recovery,” she said.

Additionally, Rhodes-Conway called on state and federal lawmakers to pass gun control legislation that will “take the torrent of cheap and available handguns off the streets.”

“It is a terrible tragedy that gun violence happens everywhere in our society – in schools and supermarkets and spas and our streets and now in our homeless shelter,” she continued.

Rhodes-Conway added she plans to sit down with the agencies with whom the city works on the homeless issue to review safety procedures at the current temporary shelter and the forthcoming permanent one. However, she reminded Madison residents that the shooting was an isolated incident and urged them not to correlate homelessness with crime.

The Madison Police Dept. is continuing to search for Ronald E. Stephens, the man wanted for attempted homicide in connection with the shooting. Police warn he should be considered “dangerous” and may be armed. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens(MPD)

