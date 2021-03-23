Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled 87-year-old found safe

A Silver Alert has been issued for Dean Birkeness after he did not return home on March 23, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Silver Alert issued for an 87-year-old man who went missing late Tuesday morning after leaving a Milton restaurant and never arrived home.

According to an update from the Dept. of Justice, Dean Birkeness has been located and is safe.

The alert was issued after went to the restaurant around 10 a.m. and left about an hour later. He was supposed to be heading home.

CANCEL: 03/23/2021 3:30pm. Dean Birkeness has been found safe. This alert has been cancelled. *** Silver Alert issued...

Posted by Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

