Silver Alert canceled 87-year-old found safe
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Silver Alert issued for an 87-year-old man who went missing late Tuesday morning after leaving a Milton restaurant and never arrived home.
According to an update from the Dept. of Justice, Dean Birkeness has been located and is safe.
The alert was issued after went to the restaurant around 10 a.m. and left about an hour later. He was supposed to be heading home.
